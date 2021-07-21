CONSTALO REAVES

88, retired custodian for Miami-Dade County Public Schools System died July 13. Survivors include her daughters: Pountious Phillips (Kenneth R.Phillips, Jr.) and Marion Reaves Wilson; two grandchildren Tracy Phillips, and Kenneth Phillips III; two great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Mr. Mango Reaves.Viewing 2 - 6 p.m., Today in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Thursday at New Way Fellowship Praise and Worship Center.

Load entries