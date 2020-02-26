CONSTANCE E. TURNER

80, retired judicial assistant for State of Florida, died February 22. Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Turner; niece, Katrina Witherspoon; brother, Freddie Holden; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Thursday in the chapel.  Service 10:30 a.m., Friday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.         

