COREY LEKEITH SMITH

COREY LEKEITH SMITH, 46, coach at Miami Senior High School, died September 21. Survivors: wife: Amina; children: Tacoria Smith, Corey Jr, Ashunti Jones, Tavaris Jackson, mother: Naomi Hill; Father: Daniel Smith Sr; brothers: Daniel Jr, Angel Lindquist; sister: Senteria Smith. Viewing 3-7 p.m. at 93 Street Community Baptist Church. Service 1p.m. Saturday at the church. Live stream will be on Wright & Young facebook page. There will be no Cell phones allowed in the sanctuary during the visitation. Mask must be worn to attend both visitation and service

