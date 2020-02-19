70, clerk for Miami-Dade County Public Safety Department, died February 10. Survivors include her companion, Deacon Grady Miller; brothers, Walter Goodwin, Allen Goodwin, and Kenneth Goodwin; sister, Sandra Williams;  nieces, nephew, cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday. Service 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel. 

