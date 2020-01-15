COURTNEY C. BEAL

79, retired electrician for Miami-Dade County School Board System, died January 5. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Beal; daughter, Dianne Frazier; sons, Clement Beal and Paul K. Beal; sister, Audrey Beal; brothers, Baldwin Beal and Earl Harrison; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday in the chapel. 

