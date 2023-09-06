COURTNEY LORENZO JONES

33, truck driver for Now Ready Mix, died August 26 in Dallas, Texas. Survivors include his wife: Daryen Jones; six children and a host of other relatives and friends. Private viewing 2 - 3 p.m.,  followed by public viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Friday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.

Did you enjoy reading this article?

Use the star ratings below to let us know what you thought about the article you just read. We value your feedback. Thank you!

(0 Ratings)
Load comments