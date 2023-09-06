COURTNEY LORENZO JONES

33, truck driver for Now Ready Mix, died August 26 in Dallas, Texas. Survivors include his wife: Daryen Jones; six children and a host of other relatives and friends. Private viewing 2 - 3 p.m., followed by public viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Friday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church.
