50, security officer for Miami-Dade County Public System, died May 20 at Memorial West Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Tawanna Phillips Ingraham; sons: Dondre Phillips-Ingraham and Devonte Phillips- Ingraham; daughter: D’ondranique Phillips Ingraham; father: Clifton Ingraham; mother: Lavon Floyd Ingraham; Mother-In-Law: Elizabeth Phillips; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing  3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Goulds Church of Christ. 

