CYNTHIA CROOMS

67, retired legal assistant for Miami-Dade County School Board System, died January 27 at Miami Jewish Home. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at Crooms Temple Church of God In Christ located at 2090 NW 151 Street, Opa-locka, FL 33054.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.

