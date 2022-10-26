CYNTHIA DARLING

59, caregiver, died October 3 at Jackson South Community Hospital. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church located at 3515 Douglas Road, Coconut Grove, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church located at 10701 SW 184 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33157.

