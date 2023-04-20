CYRIL WAYNE TOOMBS

63, employee for Miami-Dade Waste Department, died April 11. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at 59th Street Pentecostal Church of God located 2295 NW 59 Street Miami, FL 33142. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at House of God Miracle Revival Fellowship, 4111 NW 17 Avenue, Miami, FL 33142.

