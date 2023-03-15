DALE NOVELLA HAMILTON BARRETT

86, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died March 8 at Jackson Memorial North Hospital. Survivors include her sons: Twan Uptgrow (Lorna) and Craig Uptgrow (Shenika); stepson: Charles Uptgrow Jr. (Maenina); sister: Constance Bain; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday at in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. 

