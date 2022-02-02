DANIEL SYLVESTER MARKS

72, retired mechanical engineer for Miami-Dade Transit, died January 25 at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Survivors include his daughter: Cantrice Marks-Mathis (Samuel Mathis); sons: Daniel Marks Jr., Aaron Marks, and Daniel Marks III; sisters: Carol Marks and Helen Couch; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday at Chapel. Viewing 10 - 11 a.m., follow by service at 11 a.m., Friday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. 

