DANIELLE L. ABLES

40, business owner for Children Transportation, died December 10. Survivors include: mother: Diane Ables; daughters: Jada Warren and Shaklya Shaw; brother: Delle Frank Simmon Jr., (Chanera); sisters: Tabitha Powell and Renauda Ables; grandfathers: Willie Julius and Arthur Ables; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Southern.

 

