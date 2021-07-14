DANIELLE RENEE RICE

47, medical assistant, died June 30.  Survivors include daughter: Mechelle Trotman; mother: Marilyn Mitchell-Jefferson; Father: Richard Allen Rice Sr; siblings: Shavon Jefferson, Riquia Napier, Kendra Rice-Littleton, Shanequa Rice-Dames, Shauntavia Rice, Rachel Rice, Ahmad Ramsey, Kendrick Rice, Richard Rice Jr., Steven Rice, Darnell Rice, Tobias Allen, Ronnie Jefferson Jr., Kenneth Jones and Travaris Robinson.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday at the Bethel Apostolic Temple.

