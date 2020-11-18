DA'NIYA AISHA-OLAIDE LUSTER

DA'NIYA AISHA-OLAIDE LUSTER, 17, student, died November 9 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors: parents: FolaSade Giwa and Derek Luster; siblings: Sergio O. Siffort, Derek M. Luster Jr, Ronnell P. Luster, Messiah D. Luster. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Peaceful Zion Baptist Church. Services 12 p.m., Saturday at the church.

