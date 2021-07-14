DANNY MAURICE MOSS, JR

47, transportation driver, died July 2. Survivors include wife: Latoria Moss; Daughters: Alexis Moss--Watson, Melanie Moss, Danyashia Moss; siblings: Danyal Moss, Balthazar (Ray), Rosey Cunningham (Vincent), Rose Lauriston, Ramses Lauriston, Christina Moss, Gregory Reid (Anna), Anthony Whiley, Danitra Rogers, Patrick Moss(Blanca) and Makaela Odom. Viewing 1 - 8 p.m., Friday.

