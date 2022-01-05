DARLENE YVETTE SANDERS

63, retired educator for Broward County School Systems, died December 17. Survivors include husband: Ulysses Sanders; son: Ulysses Sanders, Jr., (Shemiah) daughters: Tishiha and Nicole Davis and Ulissa Sanders; brothers: Alfred Gatson (Carolyn), West Hill, Jr., Jeffery Hill (Angela) and Decardava Hill (Latoya); grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.,  Saturday with service to follow at 12 p.m., in the chapel. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

