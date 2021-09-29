DARRYL KEITH STRINGER

60, disabled veteran for United States Army and retired United States Postal Carrier, died September 10. Survivors: wife: Andrea Wilks Stringer; son: Quintin Stringer, Quincy Stringer, Sr., Darryl Stringer Jr., and Darruis Stringer; grandsons, Andrea Denise, Carnell Stringer, and Quincy Stringer, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.   

