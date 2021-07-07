DARRYL LAMONT LYONS JR.

31, longshoreman ILA #1416, died June 30.  Survivors include mother: Demetric Ragin; father: Darryl L. Lyons, Sr.; siblings: Jalissa Martin, Nyasia Lyons and Nikayla Lyons; grandparents: Daisy Ragin, Luke Ragin and Willie Lyons.  Memorial service 4 – 7 p.m., Today in the chapel.

Load entries