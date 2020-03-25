DARRYLREX R. JOHNSON

53, entrepreneur, died March 20 at Memorial Region.  Survivors include: wife, Chaunte; son, Darrylrex R. Johnson Jr.; daughter, Destiny; brother, Marcellus Tucker; sisters, Lenda Flennory, Marsha Meriedy; aunt/mom, Alice Tucker. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Greater Love.

