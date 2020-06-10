Dashandra Canada- Cooper

46, job coach for MDPS, died June 8 at Broward General Hospital. Survivors: husband, Michael Cooper; son, Caleb Canada; daughter, Dominique Canada, Briana Pinell; father, Barry Canada; mother, Patricia Canada; mother in law, Olivia Walker; brothers, Barry Canada, Nathaniel Rowe. Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Peace Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries