DAVID MITCHELL LOPEZ

68, electrician, died February 14 in Weeki Wachee, Florida. Viewing 5 – 7 p.m., Friday at Range Funeral Home located at  5727 NW 17 Avenue, Miami, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Community Bible Baptist Church located at  9855 SW 152 Street, Miami, FL 33157.

