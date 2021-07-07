DAVID MUMFORD

84, retired mail carrier for USPS, died June 30.  Survivors include daughters: Kimberly Mumford-Willis, Tonya Smith-Washington and LaShondra Williams; siblings: Earl Mumford, Ernestine Mumford-Rachel, Willie Mumford, Jr. and Alonzo Bobby Mumford.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Greater Bethel AME Church.

