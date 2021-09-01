DAVID WILLIAMS WOODS, JR.

72, , retired supervisor for Metro Transit Agency, died August 24 at V.A. Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Patricia Ann Woods; daughters: Janessa Woods and Murinner Lisa Knight-Woods; sons: Justin Warren David Woods and David William Woods, III; brothers: Ronald Caldwell, and Robert Copeland; sisters: Wilhelmina Caldwell and Clara Thompson; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 2 p.m., Saturday in the chapel. 

