DEACON ALLEN C. KERSON

82, died July 7. Survivors include daughter, Sandra M. Bacon (Torrin); sons: Gregory D. Kerson, Sean D. Miller (Aida) and Segre M. Miller II; sister: Betty Jean Rivers; brothers: Wayman Tyson and Karl Tyson (Shwanda) and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Final burial rites at Beulah Hill Cemetery, Quitman, GA.

