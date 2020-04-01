DEACON BENJAMIN MOBLEY, JR.

74, retired retailer manager, U.S. Coast Guard Exchange, died March 28. Survivors include: wife, Andrea; sons, Kenneth, Randall and Leonard; daughters, Melissa and Cierra; brothers, Eldred C. Mobley and Herschel Mobley; sister, Princess Elizabeth Shields; other relatives and friends. Viewing 5-7 p.m., Friday at Bible Baptist Church. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

