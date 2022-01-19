DEACON BOBBY EUGENE DURDEN SR.

78, retired bails bondsman, died January 8 at Hialeah Hospital. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., in the chapel, 2075 NW 54 Street, Miami, FL. 33142. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Second Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 4343 NW 17 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33142

