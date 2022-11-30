DEACON CHARLES HENRY LENO SR

83, retired realtor for Leno Realty, died November 16. Survivors include: wife: Gwendolyn; sons: Charles Jr., Thomas V. and Christopher Leno; grandchildren; brothers; Steven Leno and John Leno (Sandra); sisters: Mary Kate Kemp, Christine Jones and Rosemary Leno; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m. Friday. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Peace Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park Central.

