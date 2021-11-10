DEACON EARNEST JOHNSON, SR.

72, locator for Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department died October 27. Survivors include his wife: Janyce Sippio Strapp Johnson; daughters: Leonora Johnson, Katrina Patterson, and Deborah Johnson; sons: Earnest Allen Johnson, Jr. and Dewayne Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 3 p.m., Saturday at St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries