DEACON EDWARD R. FERGUSON, JR.

70, teacher at MDCPS, died November 1 at Mt. Sinai Medical Center. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at Beulah Baptist Church, 3795 Frow Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple, 1855 N.W. 119 Street, Miami, FL.

