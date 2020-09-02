DEACON HOMER HUMPHREY, JR.

87 of St. John Baptist Church, retired pharmacist, Winn Dixie, died August 27. Survivors include: wife, Grace; sister, Barbara Coffee; other relatives. Viewing 4-7pm., Friday. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Ft. Lauderdale.

