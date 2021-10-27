DEACON JAMES LEE HOWARD JR.

84, retired barbershop owner and realtor, died October 16. Survivors include his sons: Marty Howard, and Andre Howard Sr.; daughters: Bernice Simon, and Bereatha Howard; sisters: Martha L. Griffin,  and Willie Mae Johns; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday, in the chapel. Service 3 p.m. Saturday, at Spirit of Christ Center and Ministries, 1455 N.W. 183 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33169. Also live stream via Facebook @ Spirit of Christ Center and Ministries Nation. Flowers and contributions welcome. To call, 305-439-0007.

