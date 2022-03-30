Deacon JAMES LEMON HARRIS

84, retired U.S. Postal carrier, died March 27 at Integrity ALF. Viewing 5 – 7 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church, 3515 Douglas Road, Coconut Grove, Fl. Celebration of Life  1 p.m., Saturday at the Church. Burial 12:30 p.m., Monday, April 4 at Caballero Rivero Dade South Memorial Park, 14200 SW 117 Avenue, Richmond Heights, Fl.

