DEACON JAMES THOMAS ROSS, SR.

84, died February 5 at the Miami Jewish Nursing Home. He was the Chairman of the Deacon Board for Mother Stevenson and for the House of God Miracle Temple, Miami for a total of 65 years. Survivors include his wife: Geraldine; children: James, Jr., Helen Crawford and Faedell Ross-Butler; siblings: Earnestine Gardner, Johnnie Mae Ross, Clarence Ross and Willie Ross. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday at the House of God Miracle Temple - Miami, 7590 NW 17 Avenue, Miami, FL. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple, 1855 NW 119 Street, Miami, FL.
