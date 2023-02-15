DEACON JOHN HASKELL RICHBURG JR.,

92, retired rail maintenance for Metro-Transit, died February 4.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church located 1881 NW 103 Street, Miami, FL 33147. Entombment: Caballero Rivero Southern. 

