DEACON JOHN HENRY THOMPSON

DEACON JOHN HENRY THOMPSON, 70, retired construction manager, DAC, died November 25. Survivors include: wife: Wynona Thompson; daughter: Katina Thompson; grandchildren: Cory Stanley, Jr and Jerderika Johnson; brothers: James and Simon Otis Thompson. Service 11 a.m., Today at New Birth Baptist Church. Entombment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

