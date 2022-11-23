DEACON ORSIBE GIVENS

78, retired educator for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died November 14 at home. Survivors include his wife: Irma Givens; daughters: Keietta Givens and Deatrick Givens; son: Patrick Wilcox; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and a host of other relative and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
