DEACON RONALD CHRISTLE HILL

73, supervisor, United States Postal Service, died July 25. Survivors include: wife, Margaret E Hill; brothers, Stacey D. Hill and Ricardo Hill (Sirayi); other relatives and friends. Viewing 2-6 p.m., Thursday at New Harvest Church, 12145 NW 27 Avenue. Service 2 p.m., Friday at the church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

