DEACON SIDNEY WHITE

75, retired computer programmer and electronic data specialist, died March 21.  Survivors include wife: Millie; daughter: Charmione White Johnson; son: Sidney Travis White (Keasha); brothers: Charlie and Robert White (Christine); grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Bible Baptist Church. Interment: South Florida National Cemetery, Thursday, April 14, Lane 5.

