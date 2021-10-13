DEACON TOMMIE E. THOMPKINS
85, correctional officer, Miami Dade County, died October 8 at home. Survivors include wife: Johnnie Thompkins; children: William Thompkins, Iris Thompkins, Nancy Thompkins, Lateshia Grier and Michael Keels; siblings: Reverend Willie J. Thompkins and Gail Mike. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m.,  Friday at St. Matthews Freewill Baptist Church, Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.

