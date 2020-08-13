DEACON WATSON THOMPSON

83, retired truck driver, died August 3 at North Shore Medical. Survivors: wife: Effie Thompson; daughter: Terry Thompson, Tangela Thompson; sons: Walter Woods, Ivan Thompson, Derek Thompson, Clarence Thompson; brothers: Nathaniel Thompson, Dewey Thompson, Errol Thompson, Marvene Morris. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Wednesday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Service 1 p.m., Thursday at the church.

