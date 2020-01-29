DEANDRA BRADLEY

34, hairdresser, died January 15. Deandra is survived by her children: Diamond, Tirria, Elwood, Karon, Nandi and Dream; father: Rickey Bradley (Flora); stepfather: Howard Epps; sisters: Latashia Lynch, April Bradley and Tammy Stephney; brother: Walter Thomas. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
