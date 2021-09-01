DEANGLIS ERIC GIBSON

61, City of Ft. Lauderdale Code Enforcement Office,  died August 27at Holy Cross Hospital. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 7 in the Miami Chapel. Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 8 at The Sanctuary Church of Ft. Lauderdale, located at 1400 N. Federal Highway,  Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33304.

