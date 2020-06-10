The Person family, retired Circuit Court Judge Ralph and wife, Chyrll; Andre, Lori, Dena and Vivaldi Tulysse; Jonathan and Shannon, announce with deep sadness the loss of their beloved daughter and sister, Ariane Samala Person, on Saturday, May 30.
An outdoor, dress down, memorial to celebrate Ariane’s life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13 at 1260 NW 203 Street, Miami Gardens, 33169. Social distancing observed; facial covering requested.
Remembrances maybe sent to 941 NW 207 Street, Miami Gardens, 33169.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));