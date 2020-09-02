75, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, companion and friend departed this life on August 27. Cherishing fond memories are her daughters Vanisha Meshelle Callaway and Tonya Davis Johnson (Felicia Scott). Sister: Brendisha (James) Gallon; Brother: Henry (Mag) Blair; Sister-In-Love: Henrietta Francis; Life Partner Ralph Gibbs; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and devoted friends: Dorothy Roberts, Madeline Atwell, Clara Williams and Georgia Brim. Final arrangements entrusted to Hadley Davis Funeral Home, Miami Gardens, FL.
