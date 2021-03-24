CAROLYN SPICER MOND

81, educator for Miami Dade County Public Schools, died March 22 at Seasons Hospice. Survivors include: sons: Terrence Mond (Lashanna), and Edward Mond; grandchildren: Ashley and Terrence Mond Jr.; sister: Antoinette Spicer O’Ferrall; nephew: Marc O’Ferrall. Requiem Mass  11 a.m., Thursday at The Church of The Transfiguration, 15260 NW 19th Ave, Opa-Locka, FL. 33054. Arrangement are entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home.

