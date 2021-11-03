Death Notice: FRANCES ELIZABETH SMITH PIERCE DEVEAU

96, of Hollywood, Florida, died peacefully on October 7, 2021. Mrs. DeVeaux was the perennial teacher having taught math in Virginia and various parts of Florida most notably Starke, Hialeah, Opa Locka, and Miami Lakes. She was a highly sought out professional throughout her career who earned numerous awards most notably Teacher of the Year for Miami Dade County.
Mrs. Deveaux is survived by her son: William (Bill) Watson Pierce; daughter-in-law: Thelma Hilton Pierce; grandchildren: Kai Pierce, Aria Pierce, and Myles Garzoni of Boston Massachusetts. A private Homecoming Celebration is planned via Zoom at a later time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));