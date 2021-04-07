retired director of the Office of Human Rights, Howard County, Maryland, died March 10. Survivors include: son, David Toomer (Corine Jay); daughters: Debra Toomer, Diana Burks (Ellis) and Donna Watkins (Derrick); nine grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 12:10 p.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church, with limited in person attendance.
The service will be aired live on the New Birth Church YouTube site: https://www.youtube.com/c/NewBirthBaptistChurchMiami
As we cherish Mom’s request, in lieu of flowers, please contribute to a worthy cause in her honor. Her favorite non-profit organizations include:
African Art Museum of Maryland (Fulton, MD)
https://www.facebook.com/AAMM1980/
Always Abiding in God Ministries http://www.alwaysabidingingod.com/
Hopkins United Methodist Church https://www.hopkinsumc.org/
Kusudi International, Inc. www.Kusudi.org
Smile Train: https://www.smiletrain.org/
Arrangements entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.
