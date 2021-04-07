JEAN WARRICK TOOMER

retired director of the Office of Human Rights, Howard County, Maryland, died March 10. Survivors include: son, David Toomer (Corine Jay); daughters: Debra Toomer, Diana Burks (Ellis) and Donna Watkins (Derrick); nine grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 12:10 p.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church, with limited in person attendance.  

The service will be aired live on the New Birth Church YouTube site: https://www.youtube.com/c/NewBirthBaptistChurchMiami

As we cherish Mom’s request, in lieu of flowers, please contribute to a worthy cause in her honor. Her favorite non-profit organizations include:

African Art Museum of Maryland (Fulton, MD)

https://www.facebook.com/AAMM1980/

Always Abiding in God Ministries http://www.alwaysabidingingod.com/

Hopkins United Methodist Church https://www.hopkinsumc.org

Kusudi International, Inc.   www.Kusudi.org               

Smile Train: https://www.smiletrain.org/

 Arrangements entrusted to Gregg L Mason Funeral Home.

