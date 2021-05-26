JOYCE WILLIAMS OLIVER

72, retired administrator from Miami-Dade County, died May 16. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington’s Class of 1967 and Miss B.T.W. Homegoing Celebration 5 p.m., Friday, at OE Event Space, located at 13124 W. Dixie Hwy, North Miami, FL. 33161. Arrangement are entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home.

