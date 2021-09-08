The man. The myth. The legend. Julius “Smitty” Mathis, Sr., 75, of Miami, Florida died peacefully in the home that he shared with his daughter in McDonough, Georgia on August 29, 2021. Our father, was a very giving man. One who lived and died on his “own” terms. A graduate of the class of 1964 from Miami Northwestern Senior High “Proud Blue and Gold Bulls.”
Julius is survived by his brother: Jonathan Mathis; his children: Julius Mathis,Jr., Juleen Woods, Trevor Mathis, Sr., and Joy Mathis. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Willie C., Arthur, and Ausserita Mathis.
Viewing 5 - 9 p.m., Friday, September 10 at Fred Hunter’s Hollywood Campus located at 6301 Taft St, Hollywood, FL 33024, follow by the Wake at the home of his son, Julius Mathis Jr., located at 18430 NW 28th Pl., Miami Gardens, FL 33056.
Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 11 at Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 1723 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136. Burial at The South Florida National Cemetery 6501 FL-7, Lake Worth, FL 33449. Flowers are not allowed at the burial site. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be sent to one of the following charitable organizations: The Believe Foundation, in honor of his late grand-nephew: Jaxen Mathis. Donations can be made at https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=YATGD3DWCJYYC or Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #1125 in c/o contact Mr. Alvin W. Roberts, Vice President.
For more information contact Juleen Woods (daughter) or Mr. Alvin W. Roberts.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic masks are mandatory and temperatures will be checked at the funeral. Arrangements are entrusted to Fred Hunter Funeral Services.
